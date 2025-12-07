Buona rolls out big freebies if the Bears beat the Packers

The Brief Buona is offering free menu items on Dec. 9 if the Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers, with rewards increasing based on the margin of victory: cheese fries for any win, a free Italian sausage sandwich for a 7+ point win, and a free Italian beef sandwich for a 14+ point win. To redeem, customers must use promo codes "Good" (any win), "Better" (7+ points), or "Best" (14+ points) and have a minimum $5 subtotal after discounts. The promotion is being advertised with a special jingle created in partnership with social media personality Dave Swerski.



Free food if the Bears win? It's become quite a trend, and Buona is the latest to get on the bandwagon.

According to the Chicago-born restaurant known for its famous Italian beef, Chicagoans can score big on Tuesday, December 9, if the Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers.

What we know:

If the Bears win, guests can get a free order of cheese fries. If the Bears win AND beat the Packers by seven or more points, Chicagoans can get a free Italian sausage sandwich. If the Bears win the game by 14 or more points, locals can celebrate their team's success with a free Italian beef sandwich at Buona.

To promote this special, Buona partnered with social media personality Dave Swerski with a special jingle. Check out the video here.

If the Bears win – and don't meet the other requirements – use code "Good" in the store, drive-thru, or online.

If they win by seven points, use code "Better". If they win by 14 or more, use "Best" as your code.

You must spend a minimum subtotal of $5 after all discounts are applied.

Get more details on the special here.