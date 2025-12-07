Buona rolls out big freebies if the Bears beat the Packers
CHICAGO - Free food if the Bears win? It's become quite a trend, and Buona is the latest to get on the bandwagon.
According to the Chicago-born restaurant known for its famous Italian beef, Chicagoans can score big on Tuesday, December 9, if the Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers.
What we know:
If the Bears win, guests can get a free order of cheese fries. If the Bears win AND beat the Packers by seven or more points, Chicagoans can get a free Italian sausage sandwich. If the Bears win the game by 14 or more points, locals can celebrate their team's success with a free Italian beef sandwich at Buona.
To promote this special, Buona partnered with social media personality Dave Swerski with a special jingle. Check out the video here.
If the Bears win – and don't meet the other requirements – use code "Good" in the store, drive-thru, or online.
If they win by seven points, use code "Better". If they win by 14 or more, use "Best" as your code.
You must spend a minimum subtotal of $5 after all discounts are applied.
Get more details on the special here.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by Buona.