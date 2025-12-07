Armed robbery in South Shore leaves 26-year-old hospitalized: police

The Brief A 26-year-old man was robbed in an alley on the 2600 block of E. 79th Street, where two offenders demanded his belongings and one fired a gun. The victim was shot in the left thigh and transported himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was reported in good condition. The offenders fled on foot; no arrests have been made, and Area Two Detectives are investigating.



A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after an armed robbery in the South Shore neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

A 26-year-old man was walking in an alley in the 2600 block of E. 79th Street around 1:15 p.m. when he was allegedly approached by two unknown male offenders. The offenders demanded his belongings. One pulled out a gun and fired in the victim's direction, according to police.

The 26-year-old was struck in his left thigh by the gunfire. He transported himself to the Jackson Park Hospital. He was last reported in good condition.

The two offenders fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.