Survivor of fatal Lake Shore Drive crash taken into ICE custody

The Brief A Nov. 23 crash on Lake Shore Drive left three people dead after a Kia struck a stalled Chevy and ignited a fire. Conflicting accounts remain about who was driving the Kia, whose owner, Miguel Angel Navarrete Palacios, has faced scrutiny. Navarrete Palacios, an undocumented migrant and the sole reported survivor, was later detained by ICE as the investigation continues.



A new development has emerged in the investigation into the fatal Lake Shore Drive collision that killed three people in Chicago last fall.

What we know:

On Nov. 23, a Kia Forte collided with a stalled Chevy Malibu, sparking a blaze that claimed the lives of 23‑year‑old Prince Jamel Sullivan and Deanna Kulovitz, who were both inside the Malibu at the time.

Officials say the Kia ran a stop sign and struck the disabled vehicle in the early morning hours, igniting the fire that took the lives of the two young victims.

There are conflicting accounts about who was driving the Kia. One of its passengers, later identified as Isaias Rodriguez, also died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The registered owner of the Kia, Miguel Angel Navarrete Palacios, has been the subject of growing scrutiny from the families of the victims, who dispute his version of events.

New developments:

Police and federal authorities confirm that Navarrete Palacios, the lone reported survivor, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the crash investigation.

He is an undocumented migrant from Ecuador, and his immigration status has now become part of the ongoing legal and investigative process.

Authorities are still waiting to release further details regarding the circumstances of his arrest and what charges he may face.

Stay tuned for more updates as additional information becomes available.