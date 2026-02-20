Man charged after SWAT called to home invasion in Arlington Heights: police

The Brief Alex R. Pacino, 50, of Arlington Heights, was charged with home invasion and aggravated discharge of a firearm after entering a home through an open garage door Thursday morning. Homeowners locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom and called police; officers heard gunfire upon arrival, rescued the residents unharmed, and later took Pacino into custody after a SWAT response and peaceful surrender. Nearby schools were placed on a soft lockdown during the incident, and Pacino is due in court Saturday.



A man has been charged with home invasion and aggravated discharge of a firearm after a SWAT situation in Arlington Heights on Thursday, according to police.

What we know:

Alex R. Pacino, 50, of Arlington Heights, has been charged with home invasion and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The backstory:

On Thursday, police officers were called around 7:33 a.m. to the 800 block of North Chestnut Avenue for a reported burglary in progress.

The two homeowners said an unknown man entered their house through the open overhead garage door. The homeowners say they quickly locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom and called the police.

When officers arrived, they say they immediately heard gunfire. Additional officers arrived and made a "dynamic entry" and safely escorted both residents out. No one was reported injured.

Alex R. Pacino, 50, of Arlington Heights (Arlington Heights Police Department)

During the response, officers saw the suspect, later identified as Pacino, trying to leave through the second window, but he retreated back inside the home.

Police then set up a perimeter around the home and called for additional resources. Then a SWAT team entered the home and found the suspect in the basement. Eventually, with the assistance of a family member of the suspect, teams were able to gain a peaceful surrender.

Nearby schools were notified and placed on a soft lockdown as a precaution.

Pacino was arrested at the scene and later charged.

What's next:

Pacino's next court date is scheduled for Saturday.