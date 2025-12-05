Firefighter injured as blaze damages Northwest Side residential building: officials
CHICAGO - One firefighter is hospitalized and several residents were evacuated Friday after a large fire broke out at a residential building on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
What we know:
The blaze started around 4 p.m. at a complex in the 8600 block of North Foster Avenue, near O’Hare International Airport.
Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the top of the building as firefighters used a ladder truck to attack the flames.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, four units on the upper floor sustained significant fire damage and a partial roof collapse. All units on the lower floors experienced smoke and water damage.
One firefighter was taken to a hospital after slipping and falling. No other injuries were reported, officials said.
A nearby school and all residents of the complex were evacuated during the response. More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene.
What's next:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by video obtained from the scene and the Chicago Fire Department.