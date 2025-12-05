Firefighter injured as blaze damages Northwest Side residential building: officials

The Brief A fire broke out around 4 p.m. Friday at a residential complex near O’Hare, heavily damaging four upper units and causing a partial roof collapse. One firefighter was hospitalized after a fall; no other injuries were reported, but residents and a nearby school were evacuated. More than 100 firefighters responded, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.



One firefighter is hospitalized and several residents were evacuated Friday after a large fire broke out at a residential building on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

The blaze started around 4 p.m. at a complex in the 8600 block of North Foster Avenue, near O’Hare International Airport.

Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the top of the building as firefighters used a ladder truck to attack the flames.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, four units on the upper floor sustained significant fire damage and a partial roof collapse. All units on the lower floors experienced smoke and water damage.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital after slipping and falling. No other injuries were reported, officials said.

A nearby school and all residents of the complex were evacuated during the response. More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.