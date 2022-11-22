Chicago police officer acquitted in 2020 Red Line shooting

A Chicago police officer was acquitted of two felony charges Tuesday in connection with a shooting at a CTA Red Line Station in 2020.

Cook County Judge Joseph Claps found officer Melvina Bogard not guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.

Bogard was one of two police officers who responded to an incident at the Grand Red Line station on Feb. 28, 2020.

Bogard and officer Bernard Butler tried to stop 34-year-old Ariel Roman just after 4 p.m. after he was seen moving between two train cars, Chicago police said.

Bogard tried to take Roman into custody near stairs leading to the station’s main concourse, but a struggle ensued and Roman freed himself despite being tasered and pepper sprayed.

In video footage of the incident, Butler can be heard telling Bogard to shoot Roman. Bogard fired one round at Roman while he stood a few feet away from the officers, and once more after he ran up an escalator.

Roman was shot in the hip and buttocks, according to his attorneys, who filed a lawsuit against the city and both officers.

Roman survived the shooting, and Bogard and Butler were stripped of their police powers as COPA investigated.

