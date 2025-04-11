Chicago pilot among 6 killed in Hudson River helicopter crash

A Chicago pilot was among six people killed when a helicopter carrying a family visiting from Spain crashed into the Hudson River in New York City on Thursday afternoon.

Seanqese Johnson, 36, was identified as the pilot. He was among those killed in the crash, along with five passengers — a family of tourists from Spain.

What we know:

According to a report from FOX 5 New York, the victims of the crash included Agustin Escobar, a Siemens executive; his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal, a global manager at an energy technology company; and their 9-year-old daughter, Mercedes Escobar Camprubí.

The names of the two other children in the family have not been publicly released.

What we don't know:

As of Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board said a preliminary cause of the crash had not yet been determined.

Investigators are continuing to collect evidence from the scene as the investigation unfolds.

Additional details about Johnson’s background in Chicago have not been released.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become avaialble.