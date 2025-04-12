2 drivers hospitalized after Skokie crash, police say

The Brief A two-car crash sent both drivers to the hospital in north suburban Skokie on Friday night. It was unclear the extent of the drivers' injuries.



The drivers of two cars involved in a crash in north suburban Skokie on Friday night were sent to the hospital.

Two-car crash in Skokie

What we know:

The crash happened a little after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Church Street and Keeler Avenue, according to the Skokie Police Department.

Police said a car traveling northbound on Keeler crashed into another car traveling eastbound on Church. Other unoccupied cars parked near the intersection were also hit.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with injuries from the crash. Their conditions were stabilized, police said.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, Major Crash Assistance Team, was activated to help Skokie police with the investigation.

What we don't know:

It was unclear the extent of the drivers’ injuries.

Police did not say if any citations would be issued.