3 Chicago universities suspend DEI scholarship after DOJ deems it unconstitutional

Three Chicago universities have suspended a state-run scholarship program aimed at diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) after the U.S. Department of Justice said it violated the Constitution by using race as a condition for eligibility.

The State of Illinois has also paused the program.

What we know:

On Friday, the Justice Department said it discovered on March 31 that the Illinois scholarship "unconstitutionally discriminated on the basis of race in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment."

Citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the department said colleges and universities may no longer use race to determine access to academic opportunities.

The Illinois program, created through state law, required applicants to meet specific racial criteria—effectively excluding students of some races, according to the department.

After being notified of the department’s findings, six universities suspended their participation. That list includes Northwestern University, Loyola University Chicago and the University of Chicago.

None of the schools contacted by the department have continued with the program.

What they're saying:

"This Department of Justice is committed to rooting DEI out of American institutions, including in the education system," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "This latest victory illustrates that the threat of legal action can be enough to force bad actors into dissolving harmful practices that disregard merit and divide Americans based on race."

What's next:

The Illinois Board of Higher Education, which oversees the scholarship, has suspended all related activities.

The board said it plans to review the program with the Illinois General Assembly during the current legislative session.