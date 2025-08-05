$10k reward offered for information on Chicago area teen’s killing

The Brief Officials are offering $10,000 for information on the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Davell Holden. Holden died of multiple gunshot wounds on Aug. 2, officials said.



The Village of South Holland and Rev. Michael Pfleger are offering a $10,000 reward for information related to the investigation into the killing of a 16-year-old boy over the weekend.

Davell Holden was killed on Saturday as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What we know:

The village and Pfleger are seeking information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for Holden’s death.

"We are committed to finding justice for Davell and his family, and we are asking the public for their help," said South Holland Mayor Don De Graff in a statement. "From everything we’ve learned about Davell, he was respectful and dedicated to his academics and athletics, with a particular love for basketball. His loss is a tragedy for his family and for our community."

The village did not disclose many details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officials did detail eligibility requirements for the reward:

Information must be provided to the South Holland Police Department or other law enforcement agency with jurisdiction.

The informant must be the original source of the information (not hearsay from public reports or law enforcement disclosures).

Law enforcement must determine the information is credible, relevant, and materially aids in the arrest.

The informant must cooperate fully with the investigation and any subsequent prosecution.

Other reward payment conditions:

The reward will be paid only after an arrest has been made based substantially on the provided information.

Payment will be made solely at the discretion of the Village of South Holland, upon recommendation by the investigating agency.

If multiple persons provide substantially the same information, the reward may be apportioned as determined by the Village of South Holland.

For more information, visit southholland.org/reward.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Holland Police Department at 708-331-3131, ext. 2 or to the tip line at 833-805-0187.

Tips can also be submitted at southholland.org/tips.

Individuals who submit tips can request to remain anonymous.