Dolton man charged with attempted murder in South Side home invasion

A suburban Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he shot a man, battered a woman and carried out a home invasion early Saturday on the South Side.

What we know:

Damien Carter, 44, was arrested about 12:26 a.m. Dec. 13 in the 6600 block of South Stewart Avenue by Chicago police officers.

Roughly 10 minutes earlier, Carter allegedly shot a 39-year-old man and battered a 39-year-old woman. Authorities said the offenses took place during a home invasion in the same block.

Carter, of Dolton, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, home invasion causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm, police said.

What's next:

A detention hearing for Carter was scheduled for Monday.