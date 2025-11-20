Former CPS student speaks out on alleged abuse by gym teacher

The Brief A former Chicago Public Schools student, known as John Doe, says he was abused for years by gym teacher Isaac Vega in the mid-1990s. CPS agreed to a $1.1 million settlement with Doe earlier this year, though a separate civil case against Vega continues. Doe’s attorney says the abuse began when Vega gained his trust as a mentor; no criminal charges have been filed.



For the first time, a former Chicago Public Schools student who is alleging abuse at the hands of a gym teacher is speaking out.

What we know:

The Chicago Board of Education settled with the man, who is now an adult, earlier this year, but a civil case against the accused perpetrator is underway.

While CPS settled for $1.1 million with the former student in June, the man — who wishes to remain anonymous and who we are calling John Doe — wants his story heard.

We've reached out to the accused gym teacher, who we are told no longer works for CPS, and his attorney, but have not yet heard back.

The backstory:

According to a civil complaint filed last year, John Doe says he was abused by Isaac Vega, sexually, physically, and mentally beginning in the mid-90s.

Doe went to Carl Von Linne Elementary School on the city's northwest side, and that's when documents allege that Vega started grooming the boy. At the time, he was in 6th grade.

Doe told Fox 32 that his father died at a young age and his mother was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

What they're saying:

The complaint goes on to say that Vega gained the boy's trust, and roughly one year later, the abuse started.

"It was everywhere," Doe said. "When I say everywhere, it was school. It was home. It was car. It was park. It was my personal home, his personal home. For a little while, he lived with his parents. It was in his parents' home. To this day, it's really difficult. I drive all over the city every single day for work, and I have to make multiple pit stops in different locations. And some of those pit stops are places that he actually abused me in a car."

An assignment hearing in the civil case against Vega is scheduled for Dec. 1.

John Doe's attorney, Mark Brown, says Doe was manipulated and states in court documents that the abuse lasted for five years.

"As a 12-year-old and you're looking for that stability in your life, you can see how a vulnerable child of that age is going to be susceptible to an older male figure for at least a year, providing you guidance, providing assistance, helping you in sports, sort of mentoring you at the school you're in, and then when that person has gained your confidence, taking advantage of it," Brown said. "It lasted for several years while at Carl Von Linne in the mid-90s, and then even on after that until he was old enough to fight him off."

What's next:

Again, we made several attempts to reach Vega and his attorney for a response to the allegations.

At this point, no criminal charges have been filed against Vega.

Doe originally filed this civil suit back in 2019.