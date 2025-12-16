Wind, freeze team up to sculpt rare sand pillars along Lake Michigan

The Brief Freeze-thaw conditions and high winds helped shape sand pillars along Lake Michigan. The formations, also called sand hoodoos, appear when moisture in the sand freezes and hardens. They’re short-lived, with warmer temperatures expected to erase them within days.



Sand pillars have formed this week on beaches along Lake Michigan.

What we know:

These rare structures form when moisture between the sand particles freezes and cements the sand together. Moisture can come from waves, rainfall, snow melt, or moisture already in the sand.

Snowpack assists in the formation of frozen sand, as the weight of the snow can compact the sand, adding to the strength of the pillars.

It has been very windy, with gusts above 30 mph on Monday. Wind will carry away dry, lightweight sand particles around the frozen, compact pieces. Changing lake levels and ice in the water can expose new layers of sand to freeze and deepen the sculptures.

Dig deeper:

These structures are also called sand hoodoos. They resemble rock hoodoos, which are formations commonly found in Utah.

These ice-assisted sculptures are brief, and unfortunately will not last as temperatures climb above freezing. Usually, you have a couple of days to photograph these interesting spectacles.

What you can do:

Some of the most common spots to see the sand pillars are in southwest Michigan. Pere Marquette Beach and Tiscornia Beach are known for them!