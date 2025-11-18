Chicago mother, child seriously hurt in attack captured in viral video

The Brief A Chicago mother and her son were seriously injured in the South Deering neighborhood after being attacked by a group of children. The assault involved the group punching, stomping, and kicking the victims. Both were taken to Trinity Hospital and are listed in serious condition, while a viral video of the attack has surfaced online.



A mother and her 9-year-old son were seriously injured after an attack by a group of children that was captured in a viral video Monday afternoon in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood.

What we know:

The 33-year-old and her son were walking around 3:10 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue when a group of people approached them and struck the victims several times, according to police.

Both victims were taken to Trinity Hospital where they were listed in serious condition. Police said no arrests have been made.

Video that went viral on social media showed several school-aged children jumping the woman and the boy, punching, stomping and kicking them.

The mother said her son had been bullied at Orville T. Bright Elementary School for over two years but the administration did nothing to protect him.

Dozens of people gathered outside the elementary school Tuesday morning, chanting "No Justice. No peace." They called for the children responsible to be punished.

What they're saying:

One of those at the rally outside the school was Illinois State Sen. Willie Preston (16th). Preston said more needs to be done to address bullying.

"The video was horrible," Preston said. "The video was disgusting, and the video was a symptom of something that's been going on for a long time. We haven't held these kids accountable. We haven't held these parents accountable for the violent actions that their children are doing."

FOX 32 has reached out to Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.