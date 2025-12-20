Woman sexually assaulted, robbed on Chicago's West Side: police

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting and robbing an 18-year-old woman on the West Side around midnight Saturday. The victim was walking home in the 4700 block of West Adams Street when the suspect assaulted her. The suspect is described as a slender Black male wearing a black winter hat and a tan or brown jacket.



The Chicago Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman on the city’s West Side early Saturday.

What we know:

The attack happened around midnight in the 4700 block of West Adams Street.

Police say an 18-year-old woman was walking home when an unknown suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her by the face and forced her to the ground.

Authorities say the suspect then sexually assaulted the victim and stole cash from her.

The offender is described as a slender Black male, last seen wearing a black winter hat and a tan or brown cloth jacket.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area 4 detectives at (312) 746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.