More layoffs hit Harvey, including firefighters, amid budget struggles

The Brief The City of Harvey issued another round of layoffs affecting eight employees — including four firefighters — with officials warning a third wave is coming as financial struggles deepen. Firefighters say they have not been paid since October, leaving the department severely understaffed and facing heightened risks during peak fire season, with some shifts operating with as few as one firefighter. Mayor Christopher Clark says the layoffs stem from long-standing financial issues and is calling for federal, state, and county assistance to stabilize the city and protect essential services.



The City of Harvey is grappling with even more layoffs amid its ongoing financial struggles.

The first round, back in October, affected nearly 70 employees — many of them Harvey firefighters.

Now, the city’s streets are left with even fewer first responders.

What we know:

The most recent round of layoffs in Harvey sidelined eight employees — some of them receiving notice as they were preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving. Four firefighters were included in the cuts, along with four employees from the city’s public works and police departments.

A spokesperson for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that a third wave of layoffs is on the horizon — all of this unfolding just weeks before Christmas.

Dig deeper:

Members of the Harvey Fire Department have been vocal about the layoffs since the start. The city initially referred to them as "furloughs," but the firefighters who were caught up in the sweeping staff reductions say they haven’t been paid since late October and are now without benefits.

The cuts are fueling growing concerns that the now-understaffed department — down to just 15 people — is overwhelmed heading into the holiday season.

According to the American Red Cross, fires typically increase in the fall and winter, with December and January marking peak months.

The night before Thanksgiving, the secretary of Harvey Firemen's Association (IAFF) Local 471 learned he was on the latest list of cuts.

"It's well over half the department. And we're down from a mandatory, contractual seven men on duty every day to five men available per shift to be on duty. And then you have to remember that, in most cases, we're lucky if we get four. And there are days where we have three, two, or even one fireman on duty," Freeman said. "With that significantly reduced manpower, obviously it's much more dangerous for the firemen to do their jobs, and that'll make it much more dangerous for the citizens. When that second station is closed, it also means that there's not a second rig on the ground. So instead of getting two fire engines, you may only get one."

What they're saying:

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark released the following statement to FOX 32 on Friday:

"Because of long-standing financial problems inherited from previous administrations, the City of Harvey has been forced to implement additional layoffs despite our best efforts to prevent them. We urgently need the federal government, state and county to step in and help stabilize the city's finances so we can protect essential services for our residents."

What's next:

FOX 32 Chicago has requested statements and interviews from Harvey Fire Chief Howard Fisher and Harvey Police Chief Cameron Biddings but did not immediately hear back.