Jesse Jackson Sr. discharged from hospital, continuing recovery: family

The Brief Jesse Jackson Sr. has been discharged from Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is now in stable condition, receiving care at an acute nursing facility as he continues recovering. His family says they expect he will be home soon and expressed gratitude for the public’s prayers and supportive messages. Jackson, 84, was hospitalized in November while managing progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP); the longtime civil rights leader has spent decades advocating for racial and economic justice and founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.



Jesse Jackson Sr. has been discharged from Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to his family.

What we know:

In a statement, his family said that Reverend Jackson is in stable condition and is receiving care at an acute nursing facility during his recovery process.

"We expect that he will be home soon. Thank you for your continued prayers, well wishes, blessings, and thoughts," son and family spokesperson, Yusef Jackson said. "The Jackson family is grateful for the extended heartfelt appreciation for the many prayers and kind messages offered during this time."

Jackson, a longtime civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was hospitalized in Chicago in November.While at Northwestern Memorial, he is managing progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a neurological disorder he was diagnosed with in April.

The backstory:

Jackson, 84, rose to national prominence in the 1960s as a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and has spent more than six decades advocating for racial equality, economic justice and voter rights.

He also founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a Chicago-based organization dedicated to social change and political empowerment.