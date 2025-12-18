Federal jury indicts suspect in CTA burning attack, City Hall fire

The Brief A federal indictment charges 50-year-old Lawrence Reed with terrorism and arson for allegedly setting a CTA passenger on fire on Nov. 17 and setting Chicago City Hall on fire three days earlier, carrying a possible life sentence. Investigators say he bought gasoline shortly before the train attack, poured it on a 26-year-old woman, and ignited her; the incident was captured on CTA surveillance video, and the victim remains in critical condition. Reed, who has a lengthy criminal history, was arrested on Nov. 18 and remains in federal custody without bond, with arraignment scheduled for Friday.



A federal jury indicted a Chicago man who allegedly lit a CTA passenger on fire and set Chicago City Hall on fire three days earlier, according to officials.

What we know:

Lawrence Reed, 50, of Chicago, has been indicted on terrorism and arson charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The charges have a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

Reed was initially charged with terrorism last month after he allegedly set a 26-year-old woman on fire while aboard a CTA Blue Line train near Clark/Lake station on Nov. 17.

According to investigators and court documents, Reed bought gasoline about 20 minutes before the attack, then boarded the train and poured it over the woman. She tried to escape, but he ignited her.

The victim suffered life-threatening burns and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Federal prosecutors said the attack was captured on CTA surveillance video showing Reed’s face throughout the incident.

Reed was also identified as the individual who allegedly set fire to Chicago's City Hall, located at 121 N. LaSalle Street on Nov. 14.

He has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2017, which includes at least 72 arrests and about 15 convictions, including several for arson, criminal damage to government property, and drug trafficking.

Reed was arrested by police on Nov. 18 and remains in federal custody without bond.

What's next:

Arraignment for the charges in the indictment is scheduled for Friday.