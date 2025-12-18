Chicago weather: Rain starts today ahead of temperature dip

The Brief Today is mild and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Rain arrives tonight into Friday, with temperatures falling sharply by afternoon and a chance for light snow that evening. Colder air settles in Saturday before a milder, quieter weekend.



Let’s call today the day of four Ws: Windy, wet, warm and wintry. It is very blustery this morning and winds could gust to more than 40 mph at times today.

What we know:

Temperatures as expected have risen overnight and will continue to climb — likely reaching the low 50s later this morning. The last time it was 50°+ was Nov. 25.

Rain will be moving in before daybreak and will continue into the early afternoon hours. Then a cold front will crash through the area, knocking down temperatures and perhaps changing the rain to some snow, which initially would have a difficult time sticking because of the recent warm temperatures.

The windy snow showers will continue into the evening, perhaps leaving a fresh coating as temperatures drop into the teens and perhaps even single digits by morning.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperatures rebound nicely on Saturday with the help of some sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s.

Another weak cold front arrives late Saturday, which will knock temperatures back on Sunday toward highs around freezing. Temperatures then bounce back up again starting Monday hitting a crescendo around Christmas when highs will likely be in the 50s late in the day.