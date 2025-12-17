Chicago man charged with murder, attempted murder in fatal West Side shooting: police

The Brief Chicago police have charged 31-year-old Zakaria Abdrahim with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and additional felony counts in connection with a fatal Nov. 21 shooting. Abdrahim is accused of killing a 31-year-old man and seriously injuring a 26-year-old woman after robbing her in the 4500 block of W. Fifth Avenue. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.



A Chicago man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a fatal shooting last month, according to police.

What we know:

Zakaria Abdrahim, 31, of Chicago has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of armed robbery, as well as other felony counts of murder.

Abdrahim was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 31-year-old man in the 4500 block of W. Fifth Avenue on Nov. 21. He also shot and seriously injured a 26-year-old woman after taking her property at the same location, police said.

Zakaria Abdrahim, 31

What's next:

Abdrahim's next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.