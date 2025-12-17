Chicago man charged with murder, attempted murder in fatal West Side shooting: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a fatal shooting last month, according to police.
What we know:
Zakaria Abdrahim, 31, of Chicago has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of armed robbery, as well as other felony counts of murder.
Abdrahim was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 31-year-old man in the 4500 block of W. Fifth Avenue on Nov. 21. He also shot and seriously injured a 26-year-old woman after taking her property at the same location, police said.
Zakaria Abdrahim, 31
What's next:
Abdrahim's next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.