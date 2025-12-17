Brighton Park woman says federal agent pointed gun at her while she recorded immigration enforcement

The Brief A Brighton Park woman, Viviana Corral, says a federal agent pointed a gun at her as she filmed her neighbor being detained, leaving her shaken and raising concerns about violations of her First Amendment rights. Corral says she approached while recording immigration enforcement activity when two agents allegedly aimed firearms at her, warning her not to continue; she says she stood her ground, insisting she had done nothing wrong. Corral encourages others to document federal actions safely, while Fox 32 awaits comment from the Department of Homeland Security regarding the incident.



A disturbing encounter unfolded Tuesday morning in Brighton Park when a U.S. citizen says a federal agent pointed a gun at her while she was recording immigration enforcement activity, leaving her shaken and questioning her safety.

What we know:

Viviana Corral, a mother of four, told Fox 32 Chicago she was documenting a neighbor being detained when the confrontation occurred.

"Who knows if he would have reacted and pulled the trigger and I could have been hurt or maybe dead," Corral said.

Corral said she was at home when she heard honking outside and saw federal agents detaining a man, the neighbor captured in the video. She rushed outside and began filming the encounter.

"As I walked closer to the federal agents, one of them pointed their gun directly at me," she said. "He opened the door and said, ‘You better not do it,’ and pointed his firearm at me. I couldn’t see what it was. The guy in the back pointed his gun at me too. I said, ‘Shoot me; go ahead.’ I was more in shock that they did that to me."

The ordeal, Corral said, is deeply concerning because it infringes on people’s First Amendment rights. Corral said, looking back, she wouldn't change a thing.

"No, I wouldn’t. I didn’t do anything wrong. If it was my time to get shot, then it was my time, but thank God it didn’t happen," she said. "I just wanted to ask why they were taking him because it wasn’t fair. I’ve never seen anything like it in my entire life."

Corral encourages others to continue documenting federal agent activity but to keep a safe distance.

What's next:

Fox 32 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on the incident and is still waiting for a response.