Three rescued after car crashes into frozen Glendale Heights pond: police

Three people were rescued from a frozen pond in Glendale Heights on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 1:35 a.m., Glendale Heights Police responded to Burdette Avenue and Roberta Avenue due to reports of a car that had crashed into a pond. Officers found three people approximately 20–30 feet from the shoreline. Their car was submerged in the water, approximately 12-feet deep.

Additional officers and Glenside Fire officials were called to the scene to help pull the vehicle to the shote.

The three individuals were treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The air temperature at the time of the incident was about 1 degree Fahrenheit.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with a DUI.

What they're saying:

"Our officers are always ready and prepared for any situation. What could have been a tragic accident turned into heroic actions by Officers (Dennis) Stachura and (Marco) Lomibao, and other responding officers on scene. I want to commend them for their selfless acts as they put their own lives at risk to rescue these three individuals. Our officers are dedicated to protecting and serving the residents of the Village of Glendale Heights every day," said Chief George Pappas.