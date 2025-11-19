Timeline: Federal charge follows years of arrests for suspect in Chicago CTA arson attack

The Brief Lawrence Reed, 50, a Chicago man with a lengthy criminal history, has been federally charged after authorities say he set a woman on fire aboard a CTA Blue Line train Monday night. The 26-year-old victim remains hospitalized in critical condition with severe burns, as officials continue to investigate the attack.



A Chicago man long known to law enforcement is facing a federal charge after authorities say he set a woman on fire aboard a CTA Blue Line train Monday night.

Lawrence Reed, 50, was charged Wednesday in connection with the attack. He was initially detained as a person of interest on Tuesday before being taken into federal custody by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Chicago Field Division.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, remains hospitalized in critical condition with severe burns, officials said.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, authorities released additional details about Reed, the charge and the incident on the train. They also said Reed has a lengthy criminal record.

Below is a timeline of Reed’s criminal history dating back to 2017.

Timeline of criminal history:

Pictured is Lawrence Reed in 2017. (Chicago PD)

May 2017

Arrested Friday, May 19, 2017 at 1:14 a.m. at 4807 W. Congress Parkway.

Charged with: Driving revoked/suspended license (DUI/SSS 2nd), obstruction of traffic by motorist, driving in reverse when unsafe, improper use of turn signal, driving on revoked license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

April 2018

Arrested Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:23 a.m. at 530 S. Pulaski Road.

Charged with: Soliciting unlawful business, engaging in prohibited transactions, and failure to comply with through-street regulations.

June 2018

Arrested Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 6:27 a.m. at 332 S. Washtenaw Avenue.

Charged with: Criminal trespass to real property and criminal damage to property under $300.

July 2018

Arrested Friday, July 13, 2018 at 9:11 a.m. at 1320 W. Van Buren Street.

Charged with: Battery – physical contact and possession of a controlled substance.

April 2019

Arrested Monday, April 1, 2019 at 5:37 p.m. at 1315 S. Spaulding Avenue.

Charged with: Driving on revoked license, three charges of no turn signals, operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

December 2019

Arrested Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at 8:20 a.m. at 4917 N. Milwaukee Avenue.

Charged with: Criminal damage to government property valued between $500 and $10,000.

February 2020

Arrested Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 11:30 p.m. at 430 S. Halsted Street.

Charged with: Battery - physical contact.

February 28, 2020

Arrested Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. at 400 S. State Street.

Charged with: Two counts of battery-physical contact.

Details: According to a previous FOX 32 report, Reed was charged for allegedly punching four women in the face near Harold Washington Library in the Loop.

April 2020

Arrested Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2:19 p.m. at 111 W. Wacker Drive.

Charged with: Aggravated arson – knowingly damaging property while persons were present.

Details: Reed was charged for allegedly starting a fire at the Thompson Center minutes before Gov. JB Pritzker gave his daily COVID-19 news conference in the building.

December 2021

Arrested Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:38 p.m. at 6942 S. Western Avenue.

Charged with: Assault

December 21, 2021

Arrested Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:03 a.m. at 121 N. La Salle Street.

Charged with: Battery - cause bodily harm.

June 2022

Arrested Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 12:18 p.m. at 2875 W. 19th Street.

Charged with: Battery - physical contact.

January 2024

Arrested: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at 12:25 a.m. at 2131 N. Harlem Avenue.

Charged with: Criminal damage to property <$500.

November 2025

Arrested: Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Washington Street.

Charged with: Committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system.

Details: Reed was charged for allegedly setting a woman riding a Blue Line CTA train on fire Monday night in the Loop.

What's next:

Reed faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison if convicted in the CTA arson attack, prosecutors said.