Chicago CTA arson attack: Man faces terrorism charge after allegedly lighting woman on fire

The Brief Federal Charge: Lawrence Reed, 50, was charged with a terrorist attack after allegedly setting a woman on fire aboard a CTA Blue Line train in Chicago’s Loop. The Attack: Prosecutors say Reed doused a 26-year-old woman with gasoline and ignited it, leaving her critically injured. The Arrest: He was arrested downtown Tuesday with burn injuries and faces up to life in federal prison.



A Chicago man has been federally charged after allegedly setting fire to a woman riding a CTA train Monday night in the Loop.

Lawrence Reed, 50, who was initially identified as a person of interest, was taken into federal custody by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chicago Field Division.

According to court documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Reed was charged Wednesday with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system.

He was expected to appear in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Prosecutors said Reed and the 26-year-old victim were riding a Blue Line train near the Clark/Lake station around 9 p.m. Monday when Reed approached her from behind, removed the cap from a bottle of liquid, and poured it over her head and body.

The woman tried to run, but Reed caught up with her, ignited the bottle, and dropped it on the floor, according to the criminal complaint. Reed then used the flaming bottle to set the woman on fire, authorities said.

The woman, engulfed in flames, exited the train and collapsed on the platform. The fire was extinguished before officers arrived.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with severe burns.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Lawrence Reed, 50, who was initially a person of interest, was later taken into federal custody by the ATF Chicago Field Division. (U.S. District Court )

The arrest :

Investigators said Reed bought gasoline at a Chicago gas station about 20 minutes before the attack, filling a small container.

Chicago police arrested Reed around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Washington Street. He was wearing the same clothing from the night of the incident and had burn injuries on his right hand, according to prosecutors.

Police said Reed was also carrying a CTA transit card that had been used to board the Blue Line at the time of the attack.

While being transported to the police detective division, Reed allegedly made "repeated spontaneous" statements, yelling "burn b****" and "burn alive b****."

Reed was turned over to federal authorities on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

The attack sparked outrage among riders and community advocates who say violence on the CTA has become increasingly alarming.

"It was concerning. I take public transit to work, but concerning to think somebody had lighter fluid on them to douse and light them on fire," Alex Butler, a frequent train rider, said.

"Just seeing her lying on the ground and she was kind of hyperventilating and in a lot of pain. You could tell she was in really bad shape. All the medics were down there and there was a big turnout as far as responders and so forth," one witness said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chicago community activist Patrick Gibbons offered a $10,000 reward for credible information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

In a statement Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros condemned the attack:

"This horrific attack was not just a barbaric assault on an innocent woman riding a train, but an act of terrorism that strikes at the core of our American way of life," said U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros. "The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago, together with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, will take immediate and resolute action to bring swift justice to the victim while safeguarding the public as well as the fabric of our society."

What's next:

Reed faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.