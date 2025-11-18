Woman set on fire during CTA train argument in the Loop

The Brief A woman was critically injured after a man poured liquid on her and set her on fire during an argument on a CTA train near Clark/Lake, police said. The suspect fled as the train stopped, and the victim collapsed on the platform. Police have made no arrests, and arson detectives are investigating.



A 26-year-old woman was critically injured Monday night after a man set her on fire during an argument on a CTA train in the Loop.

What we know:

The woman was riding the train near the Clark/Lake station around 9:25 p.m. when she began arguing with a man believed to be about 45 years old, according to police. The confrontation escalated when the man poured an unknown liquid on her and ignited it, setting her on fire.

The train stopped and the suspect ran off, police said. The woman exited the train and collapsed on the platform, where the flames were extinguished before officers arrived. She suffered severe burns to her body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

What they're saying:

"Just seeing her lying on the ground and she was kind of hyperventilating and in a lot of pain. You could tell she was in really bad shape. All the medics were down there and there was a big turnout as far as responders and so forth," one witness said.

No arrests have been made and Chicago police arson detectives are investigating.