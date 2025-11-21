Judge orders Chicago man accused of setting CTA rider on fire to remain in custody

The Brief Lawrence Reed, 50, is charged with a terrorist attack on a CTA Blue Line train after allegedly setting a woman on fire. Federal prosecutors will argue Friday that Reed is too dangerous to be released, citing his long criminal record. Reed will remain in federal custody pending trial.



A Chicago man accused of setting a woman on fire aboard a CTA train will remain detained in federal custody pending trial, according to prosecutors.

What we know:

Lawrence Reed, 50, is charged with committing a terrorist attack against a mass transportation system after a 26-year-old woman was set on fire aboard a Blue Line train near the Clark/Lake station on Monday night. He appeared in federal court on Friday morning.

According to investigators and court documents, Reed bought gasoline about 20 minutes before the attack, then boarded the train and poured it over the woman. She tried to escape, but he ignited her.

The victim suffered life-threatening burns and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Federal prosecutors said the attack was captured on CTA surveillance video showing Reed’s face throughout the incident.

What they're saying:

In a motion filed Thursday, prosecutors asked a judge to keep Reed in custody, saying he poses "a serious danger to everyone in the community."

They noted Reed’s 30-year criminal record: At least 72 arrests and about 15 convictions, including several for arson, criminal damage to government property, and drug trafficking.

The filing also detailed how Reed had recently been released from custody despite pending aggravated battery charges. Prosecutors said he attacked someone at a Berwyn hospital in August, but a judge let him go on electronic monitoring and then another judge lifted his electronic monitoring condition.

Prosecutors argue Reed has "consistently re-offended," which shows he is "undeterred" and should remain detained pending trial.

Additionally, Reed disrupted his first court appearance earlier this week by "singing, babbling, and instructing the Court to not speak to him," according to prosecutors. He also refused to meet with a court-appointed attorney.

"When the Court asked his position on detention, [Reed] said that he wanted to go home," according to a court document.

Prosecutors also said Reed has repeatedly stated he intends to plead guilty.

The backstory:

Reed was arrested Tuesday morning near Washington Street, wearing the same clothes from the night of the attack and showing burns on his hand, authorities said.

Reed was also carrying a CTA transit card that had been used to board the Blue Line at the time of the attack, according to police.

While being transported to the police detective division, Reed allegedly made "repeated spontaneous" statements, yelling "burn b****" and "burn alive b****."

Reed was turned over to federal authorities on Wednesday.

During a press conference late Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors confirmed that Reed has an extensive criminal history and was previously charged in 2020 in connection with a fire at the Thompson Center.

According to an earlier FOX 32 report, Reed faced a felony count of aggravated arson for allegedly setting the fire while people were inside the building, just minutes before Gov. JB Pritzker’s daily COVID-19 briefing.

Authorities said Reed poured an "unknown substance" on the building’s glass exterior and set it ablaze. No injuries were reported.

Below are several mugshots of Reed released by the Chicago Police Department from 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2024.

What's next:

Reed's court hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The judge is expected to rule on whether he will remain in custody during his trial.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.