Illinois driver injured after ice from semi smashes windshield: officials
MARENGO, Ill. - A driver was injured after a chunk of ice fell from a semi-truck on Friday, according to Marengo Fire & Rescue District.
What we know:
Around 12:51 p.m., officials responded to the 9200 block of S. Grant Highway in unincorporated Marengo.
An investigation revealed that a chunk of snow or ice had fallen from a semi-truck traveling ahead of a work van, shattering the windshield and injuring the male driver. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with moderate non-life-threatening injuries.
No other vehicles were on the scene.
Officials are reminding drivers to completely remove snow and ice from vehicles before driving, especially larger vehicles, such as trucks, vans, and commercial vehicles that can carry large amounts of snow and ice.
McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Marengo Fire & Rescue District.