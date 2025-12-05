Illinois driver injured after ice from semi smashes windshield: officials

The Brief A driver was injured in unincorporated Marengo after snow or ice fell from a semi-truck, shattered his work van’s windshield, and sent him to the hospital with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries. The incident happened around 12:51 p.m. Friday in the 9200 block of South Grant Highway, with no other vehicles involved. Officials are urging drivers — especially operators of large trucks and commercial vehicles — to fully clear snow and ice before traveling; the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.



A driver was injured after a chunk of ice fell from a semi-truck on Friday, according to Marengo Fire & Rescue District.

What we know:

Around 12:51 p.m., officials responded to the 9200 block of S. Grant Highway in unincorporated Marengo.

An investigation revealed that a chunk of snow or ice had fallen from a semi-truck traveling ahead of a work van, shattering the windshield and injuring the male driver. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with moderate non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were on the scene.

Officials are reminding drivers to completely remove snow and ice from vehicles before driving, especially larger vehicles, such as trucks, vans, and commercial vehicles that can carry large amounts of snow and ice.

McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.