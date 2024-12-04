Aurora police investigating after man's body found in Fox River

The Brief Aurora police are investigating the recovery of a man's body from the Fox River near Hurd's Island Tuesday afternoon. The 35-year-old man was identified by tattoos, with his last known location at a nearby shelter. No signs of trauma or foul play were found. An autopsy scheduled for Wednesday by the Kane County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death and confirm his identity.



Aurora police are investigating after a man's body was recovered from the Fox River, near Hurd's Island, on Tuesday afternoon.

The body, found at 1:54 p.m., was identified as a 35-year-old man.

Police said the man was recognized by distinct tattoos, and his last known location was a nearby shelter Monday night. There were no signs of trauma or foul play.

An autopsy, scheduled for Wednesday by the Kane County Coroner's Office, will determine the cause of death and confirm the man's identity.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is urged to contact Aurora PD's Investigation Division at 630-256-5500.