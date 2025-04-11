Man, 22, charged in Northwest Side armed robbery, police say

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a March robbery on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police said.

What we know:

Guillermo Meraz faces one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of aggravated robbery, indicating he implied he was armed with a firearm, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Guillermo Meraz, 22. (Chicago PD )

He was taken into custody around 5:47 p.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue.

Meraz is accused of robbing a 23-year-old man on March 27 in the 2800 block of North Cicero Avenue. Further details about the incident have not been released.

What's next:

He is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on April 12.