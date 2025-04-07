The Brief A student at Joliet West High School has been diagnosed with tuberculosis. This is the second confirmed TB case at a suburban Chicago high school in recent weeks. Health officials are contacting those who may have been exposed and stress that transmission risk is low.



A second case of tuberculosis has been confirmed at a suburban Chicago high school, this time involving a student at Joliet West High School, according to school officials.

What we know:

Joliet Township High School officials notified families that a student at Joliet West has been diagnosed with tuberculosis.

The school is working with the Sunny Hill Tuberculosis Clinic to identify and notify students and staff who may have had prolonged close contact with the affected student. Anyone not directly contacted by the school is not considered at risk of exposure.

The student is currently receiving medical treatment and has been advised to stay home until they are no longer contagious.

This case comes just weeks after a separate tuberculosis case was confirmed at Waukegan High School in late March. In both instances, local health officials emphasized that TB is not easily spread and requires extended exposure, typically in close quarters.

Symptoms of active tuberculosis include persistent coughing, fever, night sweats, and weight loss.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how many individuals at Joliet West may have been exposed or how long the student may have been contagious while attending school.

At Waukegan High School, authorities have also not disclosed how many were impacted or whether the affected person was a student or staff member.

What's next:

Health officials are encouraging anyone identified as a close contact to consult with a healthcare provider for testing.