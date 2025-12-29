Chicago Weather: Massive drop in temps continues thru week

The abrupt change in temperatures continues tonight with overnight lows in the teens.

Wind chills could be below zero.

Fox Chicago’s Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

There might also be some flurries and very light snowfall tonight.

On Tuesday, we may be a bit warmer, but not much. We’ll still be stuck below average. The forecast high will be about 28 degrees, still below average.

Clouds will remain with us through the week and the New Year.

New Year’s Eve will see a high of about 32 degrees and more changes of flurries and light snow.

Thursday’s cold front will reduce the high temperatures back into the 20s to begin your 2026.