Tuberculosis case confirmed at Waukegan High School

The Brief A case of active tuberculosis has been confirmed at Waukegan High School. The affected individual is isolated and undergoing treatment. Health officials are notifying and testing those who may have been exposed.



Health officials have confirmed a case of active tuberculosis (TB) at Waukegan High School.

What we know:

The Lake County Health Department says the individual diagnosed with TB is now isolated and receiving treatment.

While the person was contagious, they may have come into contact with others at the school. Officials have already notified those who may have been exposed and are arranging for testing.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that spreads through the air, typically through prolonged close contact. Unlike the flu or common cold, TB does not spread easily, but it can be serious if untreated.

Symptoms of active TB include a persistent cough, night sweats, weight loss, and fever.

While not everyone infected with TB becomes sick, early detection and treatment can prevent the disease from developing further.

What we don't know:

Health officials have not disclosed how many people may have been exposed or whether the affected individual is a student or staff member.

It is also unclear how long the person was at the school while contagious.

What's next:

With testing underway, health officials say they will continue to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, Waukegan High School, along with the Lake County Health Department, plans to host a virtual information session on Tuesday night for parents, students and staff who have questions or concerns regarding the situation.