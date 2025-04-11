Chicago police investigating armed robberies targeting construction workers

The Brief Armed robberies targeting construction workers have been reported since mid-January. Victims say young men in ski masks and dark clothing approached them with handguns. The incidents are under investigation by Area Two detectives.



A string of armed robberies targeting construction workers has prompted a warning from Chicago police, who say at least eight incidents have been reported on the city’s South Side since January.

What we know:

According to a community alert from the Chicago Police Department, the robberies have occurred in the Gresham neighborhood and follow a consistent pattern: one or two suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks approach workers at job sites, show a handgun, and demand their belongings.

The reported robberies happened at the following times and locations:

Jan. 18, 7800 block of S. Honore St. at 7:52 a.m.

Jan. 24, 1800 block of W. 78th St. at 7:37 p.m.

Feb. 10, 1600 block of W. 79th St. at 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 22, 7700 block of S. Wood St. at 10:02 a.m.

Mar. 12, 7700 block of S. Paulina St. at 10:10 a.m.

Mar. 19, 8000 block of S. Wood St. at 2:50 p.m.

Apr. 1, 1700 block of W. 77th St. at 9:05 a.m.

Apr. 10, 7700 block of S. Hermitage Ave. at 9:31 a.m.

The suspects fled on foot after taking property from victims doing repair work, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

Police describe the suspects as one or two Black males between 16 and 20 years old, around 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall. Each was reportedly wearing dark clothing and a black ski mask and armed with a black handgun.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are investigating and encourage anyone with information to call 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.