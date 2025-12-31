Chicago man shot, seriously hurt 55-year-old on West Side, police say

The Brief A 66-year-old Chicago man was charged with shooting a 55-year-old victim earlier this month. Ricky Williams was charged with multiple crimes, including attempted first-degree murder. The victim was seriously wounded, police said.



A 66-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged with the shooting of a 55-year-old man on the city’s West Side earlier this month.

What we know:

Ricky Williams was charged with attempted first-degree murder and three different counts of aggravated battery, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Ricky Williams (Chicago Police Department)

Police said Williams was identified as the person who allegedly shot and seriously injured the victim in the 2900 block of W. Roosevelt Road in North Lawndale on Dec. 20.

Police did not detail what led to the shooting.

He was arrested on Tuesday and charged.

What's next:

Williams is expected to appear in court on Thursday for a detention hearing.