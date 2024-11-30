Chicago man denied pretrial release after Aurora crash, loaded gun found in vehicle: officials

The Brief Felon denied pretrial release : Marcus Dover, 33, was charged with multiple felonies, including armed habitual criminal and unlawful use of a weapon, after a crash in Aurora; police found a loaded Glock with a defaced serial number in his vehicle. Crash details : Prosecutors allege Dover drove into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision that injured another driver; both Dover and the victim were hospitalized. Prior convictions : Dover has previous felony convictions for unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated robbery; his arraignment is set for Dec. 23.



A Chicago man with prior felony convictions was denied pretrial release after being accused of illegally possessing a loaded firearm and causing a crash in Aurora, prosecutors said.

The state's motion was announced Saturday morning during a court appearance for Marcus Dover, 33, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

Marcus Dover, 33. (DuPage County State's Attorney)

He's facing multiple charges, which include the following:

One count of armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony

One count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony

One count of defacing a firearm, a Class 3 felony

Misdemeanor DUI

Other traffic offenses

Dover's charges stem from a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 6:30 a.m. Friday in Aurora.

Authorities said Dover drove into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle, injuring the other driver.

Dover was found pinned inside his vehicle and Aurora police observed a loaded Glock 22 with a defaced serial number and an extended magazine on the driver’s side floorboard near the gas pedal, according to the state's attorney.

After being freed from the vehicle, Dover was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released into police custody. The injured driver was also hospitalized, prosecutors said.

Dover has prior convictions for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in Kane County and aggravated robbery in Cook County, prosecutors said.

"It is alleged that Mr. Dover, a convicted felon, was not only illegally in possession of a loaded firearm with an extended magazine, but also crashed his vehicle into an innocent motorist’s vehicle, causing injury," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "As a convicted Felon, Mr. Dover has forfeited his right to legally possess a firearm. The charges filed against Mr. Dover are very serious and will be met with the full force of the law. We are all thankful the victim in the car Mr. Dover allegedly crashed into was not seriously injured or worse. I thank the Aurora Police Department for their work on this case and for their continued efforts in keeping our roads safe for everyone, particularly now, as we are in the heart of the busy holiday season. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Kevin Kosman, Samantha Musick and Melissa Kravich for their efforts in securing charges against Mr. Dover."

Dover is due back in court on Dec. 23 for arraignment.