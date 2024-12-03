Chicago man drove under the influence, caused crash that killed 69-year-old man: prosecutors

article

A Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed another man.

Luis Guzman Alvarez, 49, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI causing death, prosecutors said.

The crash occurred Sunday around 7:41 a.m. at St. Charles Road and Villa Avenue. When Villa Park police arrived, they found a Chevy SUV, driven by 69-year-old Jose Orizaba, severely damaged on the driver’s side and in a Shell gas station parking lot at the southeast corner of the intersection.

A minivan, allegedly driven by Guzman Alvarez, was found in the southbound lane of Villa Avenue with heavy front-end damage.

Orizaba had to be extricated from his vehicle using the jaws of life. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:40 a.m.

According to investigators, Orizaba was driving east on St. Charles Road and entered the intersection on a green light. Guzman Alvarez, allegedly speeding at approximately 46 mph in a 30-mph zone, ran a red light and crashed into Orizaba’s vehicle, pushing it into the gas station lot.

Police allege Guzman Alvarez’s blood alcohol concentration was .374, more than four times the legal limit. During a search of his vehicle, officers reportedly found two small open bottles of Jose Cuervo, a premixed margarita bottle and a small premixed daiquiri bottle.

Guzman Alvarez was treated at a hospital and later released.

"Like all alleged DUI cases, the case against Mr. Guzman Alvarez was 100% avoidable," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "As I have said countless times in the past, if you have been drinking, do not drive. With ride-sharing services available with just the touch of a finger at any time, day or night, there is absolutely no reason to drive after you have been drinking."

A judge denied the state’s motion to detain him pretrial but imposed strict conditions, including fitting him with a secure continuous remote alcohol monitoring device (SCRAM), barring him from driving and requiring him to report to Pre-Trial Services.

Guzman Alvarez’s next court appearance is set for Dec. 23.