Two men injured in South Side shooting, police say

The Brief Two men, ages 18 and 22, were injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the 8900 block of South Loomis, according to Chicago police. Police say the victims were standing on the sidewalk around 2:57 p.m. when two unknown offenders exited a silver SUV and opened fire before fleeing southbound. The victims were taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, and Area Two Detectives are investigating with no one in custody.



An 18-year-old and a 22-year-old were injured in a shooting on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Two male victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 8900 block of S. Loomis around 2:57 p.m. when they were approached by two unknown male offenders who were exiting a silver SUV.

The offenders pulled out guns and fired multiple gunshots at the victims.

The 18-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to his buttocks, while the 22-year-old was shot in his right arm.

The offenders fled the scene in their vehicle southbound on Loomis.

The victims were transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.