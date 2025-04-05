Berwyn shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical; suspect arrested

The Brief A shooting in Berwyn on Saturday afternoon left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police apprehended a suspect in Hillside, who is believed to be connected to a domestic dispute. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities do not consider there to be any further threat to the community.



A shooting in Berwyn Saturday afternoon left one person dead, another critically injured, and a suspect in custody.

Deadly Shooting in Berwyn

What we know:

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. in the 3200 block of Clinton Avenue.

Berwyn police arrived to find two victims with multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital, where one victim was later pronounced dead. The deceased has not been identified.

The second victim remains in critical condition, according to police.

At 3:40 p.m., police located a suspect in Hillside connected to the shooting.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody and transported to the Berwyn Police Department for further questioning.

Authorities believe the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute and do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the crime tip hotline at 708-749-6564.