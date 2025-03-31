Carpentersville house fire: Vigil planned after 3 children killed

The Brief A house fire in Carpentersville on Sunday morning killed three children and injured several others; two children died at the scene, and a third passed away from injuries. The fire, which caused $350,000 in damage, completely engulfed the rental home, leaving it uninhabitable; smoke detectors were last checked in 2021 and were functioning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and a vigil for the victims is scheduled for Monday evening.



A house fire in Carpentersville early Sunday killed three children and left several others injured, officials said.

What we know:

The fire broke out just after 9:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Kingston Circle, according to the Carpentersville Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames with reports of at least six people still inside.

Two victims were taken to local hospitals, while two others, both children, were pronounced dead at the scene, Fire Chief William Anaszewicz said.

On Monday, the Kane County Coroner's Office said a third child, a 2-year-old boy, died from his injuries.

The home was a rental property and sustained an estimated $350,000 in damage, making it uninhabitable, village officials said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Smoke detectors in the home were last checked in 2021 and were functioning at that time.

A total of 11 agencies responded to the fire. Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the police.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the ages or identities of the victims who died. Toxicology reports are expected to take a few weeks.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

When a reporter asked officials at the news conference on Monday why they were providing an update if they didn't know the cause of the fire yet, an official said it was to "dispel rumors." It's unclear what these "rumors" are.

What's next:

A vigil for the victims is reportedly planned for 7 p.m. Monday at 1726 Kingston Circle.