Rally against Trump, Musk to be held in Chicago area on Saturday

Chicago is one of several cities that are expected to see large protests against President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk this Saturday amid their efforts to slash government spending and the federal workforce.

What we know:

Organizers said they expect tens of thousands of people to participate in more than 600 events in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

They aim to use the demonstrations to demand that Trump and Musk to "take their hands off the programs that the middle class and working families rely on."

In Chicago, several progressive organizations will hold a rally and march that is scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday in Daley Plaza downtown.

The event organizers include the Chicago Federation of Labor, Equality Illinois, the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, Indivisible Chicago, Personal PAC, Sierra Club Illinois, and others.

"Enough is enough. It is time for all of us in Chicago to rise up and fight back for what we believe in," organizers said in an event description for the rally.

They highlighted issues like maintaining Medicaid, social security, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights, the courts and democracy.

Other protests are reportedly scheduled to take place in Evanston, Highland Park, Gurnee, Palatine, Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Elgin, Schaumburg, Geneva, Lisle, Geneva, Batavia, Joliet, Kankakee, and Ottawa.