2 drivers charged with hitting teen on bike in Waukegan, fleeing scene

Two people were arrested and accused of fatally hitting a teenage boy on a bicycle last week and fleeing the scene in north suburban Waukegan.

The boy, Jorge Carmona, a Waukegan resident, was hit while on his bike on Nov. 21 near Belvidere Road and Fulton Avenue and died at the scene.

Police said Carmona was hit by the first car while on his bike and then by a second car when he was in the roadway.

Investigators later identified and found both cars.

Jose Ramirez, 34, of Waukegan, was arrested on Nov. 22 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and charged with reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident with injury, both felony charges. He was remanded to the Kenosha County Jail pending extradition to Illinois.

Monica Valladolid, 44, of Vernon Hills, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, a felony charge. She was released after her detention hearing pending her next court date.