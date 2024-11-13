Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle identified as Waukegan teenager

Authorities have identified a teenager fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle in Waukegan early Sunday morning.

The collision took place around 12:45 a.m. in the area of Belvidere Road and Fulton Avenue. The driver did not stay at the scene.

Jorge Carmona, of Waukegan, was pronounced dead when emergency responders arrived. An autopsy conducted on Nov. 12 determined the 17-year-old died from blunt force injuries.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.