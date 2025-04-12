Blue Line trains halted on Near West Side due to police activity, CTA says

Blue Line trains are temporarily stopped on the Near West Side due to "police activity," according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

What we know:

Delays began around 6:50 p.m. Saturday and it is unclear how long they will last.

CTA officials said trains are currently stopped at the UIC-Halsted station.

"At this time, also consider other service alternatives that may serve your trip, such as nearby bus routes, or using buses to other rail lines. Personnel are working to restore service. Allow extra travel time," the CTA said in a statement.

Further details have not been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.