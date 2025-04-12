Search underway for missing 17-year-old girl in South Shore

A search is ongoing for 17-year-old Destiny Williams, who went missing from her South Shore home last month.

What we know:

Williams was last seen March 27 leaving her residence, according to Chicago police. She has not returned.

Pictured is 17-year-old Destiny Williams. (Chicago PD )

She is Black, 5 feet 1 inch tall, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion, police said.

Further details on her disappearance haven't been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Area One Detective Division-SVU at 312-747-8380 or call 911.