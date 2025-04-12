Man hospitalized after shooting near Howard CTA station, Chicago police say

A man is hospitalized after a shooting Saturday evening near the Howard CTA Red Line Station in Rogers Park, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street.

According to Chicago police, a 42-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk when he was shot multiple times.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was initially listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

What's next:

It's unclear whether the shooting caused any service delays on the Red Line. Area detectives are investigating.