2 crashes in Gurnee under investigation after illegal U-turn causes chain reaction

Authorities are investigating a pair of crashes that occurred in Gurnee Tuesday afternoon.

The first 911 call came in around 4:20 p.m. when a car made an illegal U-turn on westbound Route 120, near Hanlon Road. As traffic slowed for the turn, the driver of a 2017 Lexus RX350 didn’t stop in time and ended up rear-ending a 2009 Honda Pilot.

The impact caused the Honda Pilot to crash into the back of a 2016 Honda CRV, which was then pushed into a 2020 Honda Civic. The Civic was also pushed into the rear of a Honda Ridgeline.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second crash happened shortly after, triggered by the first one. The driver of a westbound 2020 Chevrolet Colorado slammed on the brakes to avoid the wreck, but the driver of a 2023 Ford Maverick couldn’t stop in time and hit the back of the Chevrolet. The impact pushed the Ford underneath the Chevrolet. Fortunately, neither of the people involved in the second crash had to go to the hospital.

Both crashes remain under investigation.