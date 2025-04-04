Naperville teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student granted pre-trial release

The Brief A Naperville high school teacher, William Schaub, was arrested after an investigation found evidence of inappropriate messages and physical contact with a student. Schaub has been placed on administrative leave by the school district and faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming. He was granted pre-trial release with electronic monitoring ahead of his preliminary hearing on April 25.



A Naperville high school teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been granted pre-trial release, according to court documents.

What we know:

William Schaub, 56, was arrested Thursday after being pulled over near his home, according to Naperville police.

Schaub is a teacher at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville. His profile appeared to have been removed from the high school's staff directory on their website.

School officials contacted police on March 7 after receiving an anonymous tip alleging an inappropriate relationship between Schaub and a female student.

Following an investigation with the Will County Child Advocacy Center, police said they found inappropriate electronic messages exchanged between Schaub and the student from November 2024 through March 2025.

They also found evidence of inappropriate physical contact between the two in December 2024, authorities said.

What they're saying:

School District 204 issued a statement on Schaub's arrest, shared below:

"The Naperville Police Department has informed us that Neuqua Valley High School English teacher William Schaub was arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to incidents involving a current student. School officials became aware of the allegations on March 7 after receiving an anonymous tip about inappropriate behavior. Upon receiving this information, District 204 immediately started an investigation, placed Schaub on administrative leave, and reported the allegations to the Naperville Police Department.

"Schaub started teaching in District 204 in 2013 after successfully completing a criminal background check.

"We will be providing services at school for any student who may need support. Student safety is always the district’s top priority and the district is fully cooperating with the police in their investigation. We appreciate the collaboration of the Will County Child Advocacy Center, the Naperville Police Department, and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office on this matter."

What's next:

Schaub was booked into the Will County Jail following his arrest. He faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming.

On Friday, Schaub was released on electronic monitoring ahead of his preliminary hearing on April 25, according to court records.