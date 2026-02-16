Man shot and killed on Chicago's South Side

The Brief Police found a man shot multiple times late Sunday in Englewood after responding to reports of gunfire. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been announced as detectives continue to investigate.



A man was shot several times and killed Sunday night in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

Police officers heard gunfire around 11:20 p.m. and responded to the 600 block of West 61st Place where they found a man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground, according to CPD.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he later died. As of Monday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police have not announced any arrests. Area One detectives are investigating.