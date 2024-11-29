Man arrested for slashing family member with box cutter, threatening others in Beach Park

article

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Waukegan man on Thursday night after he slashed a family member with a box cutter and threatened others during a domestic dispute in Beach Park.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 10100 block of West California Avenue following reports of a man armed with a knife and threatening family members. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Ricardo Carcamo-Ortega of Waukegan, fled back into the home when deputies arrived and ran into the basement.

Hearing screams from the basement, deputies pursued Carcamo-Ortega and found him holding a small child. They rescued the child and apprehended the suspect without further incident.

Investigators determined that the altercation began when family members attempted to prevent Carcamo-Ortega from leaving the residence while intoxicated. During the argument, he allegedly slashed a family member’s arm with a box cutter, damaged vehicle tires, and chased other family members with the weapon. The injured victim’s wound was not severe, officials said.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved several charges against Carcamo-Ortega:

Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon

Two counts of Domestic Battery

Criminal Damage to Property

Carcamo-Ortega is being held in the Lake County Jail and is awaiting his initial court hearing.