Chicago area man had more than 1,000 images, videos of child porn, police say

A man from north suburban Lindenhurst was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing more than 1,000 images and videos depicting violent child pornography, police said.

Aaron J. Stiegel, 25, was charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office’s cybercrime unit received information about an IP address in Lake County uploading child porn online, police said. Detectives discovered that the IP address was registered to a home in the 300 block of North Crooked Lake Lane in Lindenhurst.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office and a Lake County judge approved a search warrant for the home. Authorities conducted the search on Tuesday.

Investigators determined that Stiegel, who lived at the home was allegedly responsible for downloading, uploading and storing the child pornography, police said.

Police said more charges could be filed against Stiegel.

He was held in custody at the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing on Wednesday. The state’s attorney’s office intends to file a petition to keep Stiegel in jail as he awaits trial.